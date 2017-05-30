Suspect accused of assault at Subway arrested at Yankee Lake Truck Night

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Meadville man was arrested at Yankee Lake’s Truck Night on Friday after he was accused of assaulting a man in front of the Subway restaurant in Brookfield.

Police said the victim, a 51-year-old Masury man, was on the ground in the parking lot with what appeared to be a serious head injury. Police said there was a large patch of skin missing from his head, and he was bleeding heavily.

Two Subway employees who witnessed the assault told police that the victim was joking around with them and had made comments about one of the employee’s height. They told police that they were not offended by the comments and found them amusing.

During this time, they said a man wearing a black shirt with the sleeves cut off came into the store and ordered sandwiches. While the victim was making the comments, he interjected saying he should not pick on the girls.

The employees said they were OK with the comments and that the victim was just joking.

They said at that time, the suspect threatened to fight the victim outside.

The victim went outside to his car and the suspect followed him, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground, the employees told police.

The suspect, described as heavy-set, then left in a camouflage-colored Jeep, according to a police report.

Officers went to Truck Night, where it appeared that the truck was headed and found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s pulling into Yankee Lake.

Police said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Vorous, had Subway sandwiches in the vehicle.

Police said Vorous admitted to being at the restaurant and punching the victim. He told police that the victim had waited for him outside and had pushed him, so he punched him and left.

He was arrested and charged with felonious assault and taken to Trumbull County Jail.