Town hall with state lawmakers in Niles brings Columbus to the Valley



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of local leaders and activists hosted what’s being called the “Citizen’s Town Hall” Tuesday night to make sure Columbus hears Mahoning Valley residents loud and clear.

The meeting was the first of its kind, held at the United Steelworkers Hall in Niles. Its aim? Simply to bring the statehouse to communities across Ohio.

It’s something State Senator Joe Schiavoni has always been passionate about. He joined the group ProgressOhio for Tuesday’s town hall.

“People just want to have their voices heard and they just want to be able to trust that their elected officials are doing what they say they are going to do,” Schiavoni said.

ProgressOhio’s Monica Moran said it’s the state legislative decisions that will have the biggest impact on everyday life.

About 40 people joined in on the conversation that covered a wide range of topics, including the state budget and how it affects local communities to the proposed funding cuts for local schools.

“Because of those budget cuts, Jackson Milton has had to make some very difficult decisions and I’m concerned about even more coming,” said guidance counselor Kim Wiery.

Schiavoni said these issues need to be talked about with the people they will affect.

“Everybody wants a good job, everybody wants to feel safe in their community, everybody wants a good school to send their kids, and so it’s important that we go out and talk about these issues to everyone, not just certain groups.”

Several people also asked questions about Medicare expansion, funding to Planned Parenthood, and healthcare coverage. Residents were encouraged to reach out to their local lawmakers and were informed on how they can positively influence the state budget process.

More of these town halls are expected to take place across Ohio with other state representatives, all in an effort to give residents a better understanding of government and how they can get ahold of local lawmakers.