2017 Student Athlete of the Year Banquet

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV honored another great group of seniors at the annual Student Athlete of the Year banquet Wednesday at The Georgetown.
33 featured a total of 41 student-athletes from 34 different schools this year, from all over the Valley.
Student Athlete of the Week is the longest running franchise in Youngstown Television History – over 30 years in the making. WYTV airs Student Athlete of the Week every Thursday throughout the school year.
Two scholarships were handed out tonight courtesy of this year’s great sponsors: Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant, The DeBartolo Corporation, Lafarge Lordstown Construction Recovery, and Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC.