BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV honored another great group of seniors at the annual Student Athlete of the Year banquet Wednesday at The Georgetown.

33 featured a total of 41 student-athletes from 34 different schools this year, from all over the Valley.

Student Athlete of the Week is the longest running franchise in Youngstown Television History – over 30 years in the making. WYTV airs Student Athlete of the Week every Thursday throughout the school year.

Two scholarships were handed out tonight courtesy of this year’s great sponsors: Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant, The DeBartolo Corporation, Lafarge Lordstown Construction Recovery, and Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC.

2017 Student Athlete of the Year Banquet View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Anise Algahmee - Ursuline High School - 2017 Student Athlete Faith Anderson - East Palestine High School - 2017 Student Athlete Michael Buffone - Leetonia High School - 2017 Student Athlete Sara Chaszeyka - Springfield High School - 2017 Student Athlete Mitch Davidson - Columbiana High School - 2017 Student Athlete Jeep Dicioccio - Western Reserve High School - 2017 Student Athlete Kenzie Drapola - Brookfield High School - 2017 Student Athlete Jon Gerace - Salem High School - 2017 Student Athlete Jillian Greenburg - Hickory High School - 2017 Student Athlete Sam Homa - McDonald High School - 2017 Student Athlete Casey Lindstrom - South Range High School - 2017 Student Athlete Drew Magestro - Kennedy Catholic High School - 2017 Student Athlete Morgan Meyer - LaBrae High School - 2017 Student Athlete Jordan Murphy - Crestview High School - 2017 Student Athlete Dakota Naples - Niles McKinley High School - 2017 Student Athlete Eric Ostrowski - Jackson-Milton High School - 2017 Student Athlete Jillian Penman - Poland High School - 2017 Student Athlete Alex Petrallo - Canfield High School - 2017 Student Athlete Karlee Pezzano - Lisbon High School - 2017 Student Athlete Lizzie Philibin - Cardinal Mooney High School -2017 Student Athlete Makayla Trebella - Girard High School - 2017 Student Athlete of the Year WYTV Sports Reporter Chase Evans celebrating with the 2017 Student Athletes of the Year Kenny Wallace and Makayla Trebella Makayla Trebella receiving her check from Belleria Pizza Owner Frank Frattaroli and WYTV General Manager Dave Coy Kenny Wallace receiving his check from Belleria Pizza Owner Frank Frattaroli and WYTV General Manager Dave Coy 2017 Student Athlete of the Year Banquet