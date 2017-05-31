Champion’s baseball prepares to take on Clear Fork tomorrow

Road to the OHSAA Baseball Final Four

Division III – State Semifinals

Champion vs. Clear Fork on Thursday at 10 am (Huntington Park)

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Berlin Hiland on Thursday at 1 pm

Remaining Winners will play on Saturday at 10 am at Huntington Park in Columbus

Championship History

Championships

Clear Fork – 1 (2010)

Berlin Hiland – 1 (2016)

Champion – 0

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 0

State Finalists

Berlin Hiland – 2

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 1

Champion – 0

Clear Fork – 0

Appearances in the Final Four

Berlin Hiland – 5

Champion – 3

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – 3

Clear Fork – 3

Champion’s Leaders

Runs per Game: 9.8

Runs allowed per game: 2.1

Batting Average: Michael Turner – .483 (28-58)

On-Base Percentage: Michael Turner – .603

Slugging Percentage: Drake Batcho – .810

Base Hits: Lucas Nasonti – 36

Runs Scored: Lucas Nasonti – 34

Doubles: Drake Batcho & Michael Turner – 9

Triples: Drake Batcho – 4

Homeruns: Drake Batcho – 2

Runs Batted In: Aaron Williams & Michael Turner – 26

Stolen Bases: Lucas Nasonti – 33

Earned Run Average: Andrew Russell – 0.42 (33.1 IP)

Pitching Wins: Andrew Russell – 6-0

Saves: Michael Turner – 2

Strikeouts: Drake Batcho – 78

Colt Tidbits

…Clear Fork has outscored their post-season foes by a total of 34 runs to 3 after finishing the regular season with just a 13-12 mark. In the Regional rounds, the Colts outscored the opposition (Ottawa-Glandorf & Eastwood) by the score of 12-0. Centerfielder Thomas Staab has kept his average above .500 for most of the year.