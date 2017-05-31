Girard’s Makayla Trebella named 33’s Female Student Athlete of the Year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard senior Makayla Trebella was named WYTV 33’s Female Student Athlete of the Year Wednesday night, and will take home a $1,000 scholarship.

Forty-one student athlete of the week winners from 34 different schools were invited to the annual banquet Wednesday night at the Georgetown.

Trebella is a four sport athlete that will graduate with 14 varsity letters. She’s a four year starter on the volleyball team, and holds the all-time digs record at Girard, with over 1,100 for her career. Makayla is also a two-year captain and ranks in the top 10 in kills. She was named 1st Team All District as a junior, as well as an All-Conference and All-County selection.

On the basketball court, Trebella is a 4-year starter at point guard. She averaged 10 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists as a junior, earning her All-Ohio Honorable Mention. Makayla’s also a two-time State qualifier in track and field. She finished 7th as a part of the 4x400M relay as a freshman, followed by a 7th place finish in the 800M her junior season. Makayla also earned the State Award in Ohio for Wendy’s High School Heisman.

Trebella is just as competitive in the classroom. She ranks first in her senior class with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. On top of that, she is Secretary of Student Council and the Beta Club. She’s also a member of Teen Institute, Italian Club, Archery Club, and is a Special Olympics volunteer. Trebella plans to attend college and study Physical Therapy.

The WYTV 33 Student Athlete of the Week award is the longest running franchise in Youngstown television history. Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant, The DeBartolo Corporation, Lafarge Lordstown Construction Recovery, and Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC are proud sponsors of this year’s award.