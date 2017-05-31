Lack of lifeguards may keep Northside Pool closed this summer

Despite efforts to encourage applications for lifeguard positions, Youngstown's Park and Recreation Department received none. 

The North Side pool opened in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northside Pool in Youngstown won’t open this summer unless the city’s Park and Recreation Department can find lifeguards.

A news release from Youngstown Mayor John McNally’s office says the pool was supposed to open on June 12. Despite efforts to encourage applications for lifeguard positions, the Park and Recreation Department received none.

If they city isn’t able to hire at least seven certified lifeguards by June 11, the Northside Pool won’t reopen.

If interested in applying, contact the Youngstown Park and Recreation Department (26 S. Phelps Street) at 330-742-8711.

 

