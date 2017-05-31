Local thrill-seeker hopes to raise money and awareness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local man is continuing his efforts to raise money for a local cause with a thrill-seeking endeavor.

Ryan Sheridan is the founder and owner of Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown. In July, he will be running with the bulls to raise money for the Rich Center for Autism.

This isn’t the first time Sheridan has used his daring tasks to raise money. In February, he donated $5,500 after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Sheridan’s next adventure takes him to Spain for the annual Running of the Bulls.

Bulls are released into the street and participants have to run ahead of them. It’s about a half-mile run. Sheridan said he’s been practicing his sprints and feels pretty confident.

The goal for Sheridan isn’t really the race, it’s raising awareness for the Rich Center for Autism.

Sheridan will make the trip to Pamplona, Spain on July 4. The running is July 8. In conjunction with the race, he is challenging the community to donate $5,000 directly to the Rich Center between now and July 14.

While Sheridan has a spirit of adventure with his thrill-seeking fundraisers, he says you don’t have to go to great lengths to get involved.

“Supporting the community doesn’t mean you have to go climb a mountain. It can be as simple as talking about things that are going on in the community around us and making each other aware of what we have in our area,” Sheridan said.

Ryan is headed to Easter Island right now to run a marathon. One of his future goals is to run a half marathon on every continent.