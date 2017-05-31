Mathews’ Kenny Wallace wins 33’s Male Student Athlete of the Year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mathews’ senior Kenny Wallace was named WYTV 33’s Male Student Athlete of the Year Wednesday night, and will take home a $1,000 scholarship.

Forty-one student athlete of the week winners from 34 different schools were invited to the annual banquet Wednesday night at the Georgetown.

Wallace is a four sport athlete for the Mustangs, graduating with 12 varsity letters. He’s a four year letterwinner on the track team and holds the school record in the mile (4:19) and 2 mile (9:48) at Mathews. Wallace decided to run cross country the last two years and also holds the school’s top 5K mark (16:12). He’s competed as the only cross country athlete at the school.

On the soccer field, Wallace goes down as the most decorated player in the history of the program. He holds the school record with 80 career goals, and also set the single season mark with 32 goals as a junior. Kenny is a two year letterwinner on the basketball team, serving as a key role player for the Mustangs.

Wallace is just as competitive in the classroom. He ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is class valedictorian. On top of that, Wallace is President of his class and National Honor Society. He’s also a member of the Spanish Club and is an altar server at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church. Kenny plans on attending college and possibly continue his running career.

The WYTV 33 Student Athlete of the Week award is the longest running franchise in Youngstown television history. Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant, The DeBartolo Corporation, Lafarge Lordstown Construction Recovery, and Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC are proud sponsors of this year’s award.