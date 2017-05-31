Nugget of Knowledge: Weird Records

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Donald Gorske of Wisconsin broke the record for most Big Macs ever eaten, when he ate his 28,788th..that was last year.

Gorske usually eats two a day, buying them in bulk and microwaving them at home.

The last time he had a day without a Big Mac was in November of 2000.

A woman in West Putford England owns the world’s largest collection of garden gnomes (and pixies!) at around 2,050.

Her garden is four acres.

The world record for most pounds of bees covering a person’s body is 73 pounds or around 33 thousand bees…a Chinese beekeeper, She Ping, holds that record..the old record was 50 pounds.

An Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, Charlotte Lee holds the world record for the largest collection of Rubber Duckies….somewhere between five and six thousand.

A man named Mohammed Kursheed Hussain can type 103 characters in 47 seconds…..with his nose…and that’s a real Guinness World Record.

The longest kiss in the world lasted 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds.

A couple from Thailand won a Ripley’s Believe It or Not event in 2013 and got cash and diamond rings as their prize.

A couple from Sri Lanka named Nisansala and Nalin hold the world record for a wedding with the most attendants: 126 bridesmaids, 25 groomsmen, 23 flower girls, and 20 page boys.

This world record was set in August of 2010 at Adventure Island in England.

It happened the Green Scream roller coaster…..the most nude riders on a roller coaster: 102.

Jordan Michael Gellar owns more than two thousand, 500 pairs of Air Jordans, one of every model ever made.

It’s the world’s largest collection…and the most he’s ever paid for a a pair was just over 11 thousand dollars.

