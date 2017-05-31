Ohio Attorney General suing companies that make pain medications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s Attorney General is taking aim at big drug companies that make pain medications with a lawsuit

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that his office filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make drugs like Oxycontin and Percocet.

The five manufacturers which are listed as defendants include:

Purdue Pharma, which sold OxyContin, MS Contin, Dilaudid, Butrans, Hyslingla, and Targiniq

Endo Health Solutions, which sold Percocet, Percodan, Opana, and Zydone

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary Cephalon, which sold Actiq and Fentora

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which sold Duragesic and Nucynta

Allergan, which sold Kadian, Norco, and several generic opioids

The lawsuit says those companies deceptively marketed those drugs, which has led to what he is calling the state’s worst public health disaster.

DeWine said the companies spent million of dollars to sell the drugs without highlighting the how dangerously addicting they are.

“These drug companies knew that what they were saying was wrong, but they did it anyway, and they continue to do so, despite all evidence to the contrary about the addictive nature of these drugs,” he said. “They are doing precious little to take responsibility for their actions and tell the public the truth.”

Watch: Full press conference

A record 3,050 Ohioans died from drug overdoses in 2015, a figure expected to jump sharply once 2016 figures are tallied.

DeWine is joining other states that have filed similar lawsuits in the past. He’s seeking the following remedies:

A declaration that the companies’ actions were illegal

An injunction to stop their continued deceptions and misrepresentations and to abate the harm they have caused

Damages for the money that the State spent on the opioids that these companies sold and marketed in Ohio and for other costs of their deceptive acts

Repayment to consumers who, like the State, paid for unnecessary opioid prescriptions for chronic pain.

DeWine was joined Wednesday by a mother who talked about her daughter’s addiction to heroin, which she said started from pain medications.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, D-Boardman, applauded DeWine’s action and said Ohio’s opioid epidemic shows the companies are “profiting from the pain and suffering of many Ohio families.”

“I hope that whatever financial settlement this lawsuit might bring will be put toward helping the victims of this epidemic. In the meantime, the General Assembly must do more to provide the resources our counties desperately need now for drug treatment and other services,” Schiavoni said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.