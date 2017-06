YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School students could have more career tech options, thanks to a deal reached between two Valley vocational schools.

Choffin Career Center and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center may soon share services.

That means Youngstown students could attend MCCTC for courses not offered at Choffin, and MCCTC students would have the option of attending Choffin.

The MCCTC Board still needs to approve the deal next month.