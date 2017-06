YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A crash in Youngstown destroyed a car and the light pole it drove into on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Logan Avenue near Tod Lane just after noon.

One car was involved and the woman who was driving appeared to be okay.

Speeding may have caused the crash, according to police.

The city’s police and fire departments were at the scene. Logan Avenue was closed for a short time while crews cleared the road.