100 deadliest days for teens behind the wheel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A report from auto club AAA shows more teens are involved in deadly crashes.

In fact, deadly crashes involving teenagers are up 10 percent.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days for teens compared to other days throughout the year. More teens are on the road during the summer months with additional passengers in their vehicles. During those 100 days, crashes involving drivers 16 to 19 years old increased 16 percent per day.

Passengers increase the risk of a teen driver having a fatal crash by at least 44 percent, according to the National Safety Council.

In Ohio, teen drivers under the age of 17 cannot have more than one passenger that is not an immediate family member unless they are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.

“That’s forgotten very easily, especially in the summertime when you are ready to go to an amusement park or going swimming. You are going to take a bunch of friends with you,” said Greg Anderson, with All Star Driving School.

If the teen doesn’t follow the law, parents become liable if there is a crash.

“If a teen has a lot of kids in the car and they are breaking the rules, insurance can deny claims simply because the kids are breaking the rules,” Anderson said.

According to a 2014 study from the University of North Carolina Highway Safety Research Center, conversations and horseplay between passengers were more likely than technology to result in dangerous incidents involving teens, but instances of crashes involving texting and driving have increased. According to a AAA poll, 35 percent of teen drivers admitted to texting and driving, and 21 percent of teen drivers involved in fatal accidents were distracted by their cell phones.