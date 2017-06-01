Champion baseball moves on to state title game, defeats Bellville Clear Fork

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion (26-3) has defeated Bellville Clear Fork (18-13) in the Division III State Semifinals, with a final score of 2-1.

Champion’s Drake Batcho led the way, giving up only one earned run in a complete game with nine strikeouts. Batcho was also strong at the plate, going 1-2 with two walks and scored the first Golden Flashes run of the morning. Andrew Russell and Michael Turner each had two hits a piece, Justin Taninecz scored the winning run in the seventh.

GAME SUMMARY

TOP 1ST

Champion’s Michael Turner reaches base with a single up the middle, but is stranded on a fielder’s choice ground out by Aaron Williams.

BOTTOM 1ST

Champion’s Drake Batcho strikes out two, and walks one in a scoreless 1st.

TOP 2ND

Champion’s Drake Batcho leads off the inning with a double to centerfield. AJ Meyer follows that with a single up the middle. Andrew Russell with an RBI single to center scores Batcho… Champion takes a 1-0 lead

BOTTOM 2ND

Champion’s Drake Batcho allowed a leadoff single to AJ Blubaugh. Batcho then struck out the next two batters, and forced a ground out to third… Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 3RD

Champion’s Kyle Forrest doubles to left field, but is left stranded on base. Flashes have 5 hits through 3 innings… Champion leads 1-0

BOTTOM 3RD

Clear Fork’s Hunter Boyer with an RBI single to center scores Hunter Auck. Drake Batcho logs two more strikeouts. He has 6 K’s through 3 innings. Game tied 1-1

TOP 4TH

Champion leaves two baserunners stranded in a scoreless 4th. Flashes have 6 hits through 4 innings… Game reamins tied 1-1

BOTTOM 4TH

Champion’s Drake Batcho retires 1st three batters and adds to his strikeout total. Batcho has 7 K’s though 4 innings… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 5TH

Champion’s Lucas Nasonte singled, but was left on base. Flashes have 7 hits, but have stranded 6 baserunners… Game remains tied 1-1

BOTTOM 5TH

Clear Fork threatens in the 5th, but Champion ends the inning with a 6-3 double play… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 6TH

Champion strands another baserunner in the 6th. Flashes have had runners on base in every inning… Game remains tied 1-1

BOTTOM 6TH

Champion’s Drake Batcho retires 1st three batters in the 6th, and now has 8 strikeouts in the game… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 7TH

Champion’s Noah Gradishar leads off the 7th with a single. Pinch runner Justin Taninecz advanced to 2nd after a Kyle Forrest walk. Clear Fork’s Jarod Smith would replace Mitchell Dunlin on the mound. Champion’s Michael Turner single, scores Taninecz… Champion leads 2-1

BOTTOM 7TH

Champion’s Drake Batcho retires the side, including getting his 9th strikeout of the game… Champion wins 2-1.

The Golden Flashes will play for the Division III State Championship Saturday at 10 am at Huntington Park in Columbus.