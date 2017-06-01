Champion baseball moves on to state title game, defeats Bellville Clear Fork

The Golden Flashes will play for the Division III State Championship Saturday at 10 am at Huntington Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion (26-3) has defeated Bellville Clear Fork (18-13) in the Division III State Semifinals, with a final score of 2-1.

Champion’s Drake Batcho led the way, giving up only one earned run in a complete game with nine strikeouts. Batcho was also strong at the plate, going 1-2 with two walks and scored the first Golden Flashes run of the morning. Andrew Russell and Michael Turner each had two hits a piece, Justin Taninecz scored the winning run in the seventh.

GAME SUMMARY

TOP 1ST
Champion’s Michael Turner reaches base with a single up the middle, but is stranded on a fielder’s choice ground out by Aaron Williams.

BOTTOM 1ST
Champion’s Drake Batcho strikes out two, and walks one in a scoreless 1st.

TOP 2ND
Champion’s Drake Batcho leads off the inning with a double to centerfield. AJ Meyer follows that with a single up the middle. Andrew Russell with an RBI single to center scores Batcho… Champion takes a 1-0 lead

BOTTOM 2ND
Champion’s Drake Batcho allowed a leadoff single to AJ Blubaugh. Batcho then struck out the next two batters, and forced a ground out to third… Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 3RD
Champion’s Kyle Forrest doubles to left field, but is left stranded on base. Flashes have 5 hits through 3 innings… Champion leads 1-0

BOTTOM 3RD
Clear Fork’s Hunter Boyer with an RBI single to center scores Hunter Auck. Drake Batcho logs two more strikeouts. He has 6 K’s through 3 innings. Game tied 1-1

TOP 4TH
Champion leaves two baserunners stranded in a scoreless 4th. Flashes have 6 hits through 4 innings… Game reamins tied 1-1

BOTTOM 4TH
Champion’s Drake Batcho retires 1st three batters and adds to his strikeout total. Batcho has 7 K’s though 4 innings… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 5TH
Champion’s Lucas Nasonte singled, but was left on base. Flashes have 7 hits, but have stranded 6 baserunners… Game remains tied 1-1

BOTTOM 5TH
Clear Fork threatens in the 5th, but Champion ends the inning with a 6-3 double play… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 6TH
Champion strands another baserunner in the 6th. Flashes have had runners on base in every inning… Game remains tied 1-1

BOTTOM 6TH
Champion’s Drake Batcho retires 1st three batters in the 6th, and now has 8 strikeouts in the game… Game remains tied 1-1

TOP 7TH
Champion’s Noah Gradishar leads off the 7th with a single. Pinch runner Justin Taninecz advanced to 2nd after a Kyle Forrest walk. Clear Fork’s Jarod Smith would replace Mitchell Dunlin on the mound. Champion’s Michael Turner single, scores Taninecz… Champion leads 2-1

BOTTOM 7TH
Champion’s Drake Batcho retires the side, including getting his 9th strikeout of the game… Champion wins 2-1.

The Golden Flashes will play for the Division III State Championship Saturday at 10 am at Huntington Park in Columbus.

