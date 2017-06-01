Hope is coming to fight drug addiction in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the heart of Warren, hope is coming to fight drug addiction.

God’s Refuge House is getting some final touches. Founder Julia Wike was getting her first tour Wednesday of the renovations taking place.

The rooms still need furniture and final touches, but she expects it to be open in August.

“We are believing that when a woman lives here, they are going to know and they are going to be set free from why they used,” Wike said.

Wike took one pill in junior high school and got hooked. Her addiction lasted until she was saved from the streets 31 years ago. She knows what it takes to recover and that change is possible.

“We want people to see what we are doing, and we want people to know God is with us and this is a God thing. We want to enhance the city. We want to change the city,” Wike said.

Wike wants God’s Refuge House to be a family home, not a facility. It will even serve people who don’t go to church.

Two men on the road to recovery have done a lot of the work at the house.

“It’s actually done a work in my life as well. The house is kind of doing what it is supposed to already. It has given so much meaning to what we do,” said Shane White, volunteer.

Programming will teach women how to escape their personal addiction, individually and in a group. It plans to address the physical, mental and spiritual issues and provide the hope women need to beat addiction.

“We want to see them find that light that comes from within from God. I’m just looking forward to that, seeing them walk out of here a whole new person,” said Valeria Johnson, volunteer.

God’s Refuge House is holding a fundraiser Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at Aulizio’s Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Rd. S.E., Warren. The deadline to get tickets is Thursday. Call (330) 881-7124.