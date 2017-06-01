July 4th Fireworks and Events 2017

Are we missing something? Send us your community fireworks or event information.

Austintown, OH

June 27: The Canfield Concert Band is hosting the John Philip Sousa Piccolo Palozza, inviting area piccolo players to join in a performance of Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” It will be part of a world-record-breaking attempt. The event is also part of the Austintown Fireworks Committee Fourth of July celebration.

Boardman, OH

July 1: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks display at Boardman Park. The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast will perform patriotic music, beginning at 8 p.m. The fireworks display with follow. In the event of rain the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast will perform at the Boardman Performing Arts Center in Boardman High School.

Canfield, OH

July 1: The Canfield Rotary Fireworks Fest at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Grove City, PA

July 4: Starting at 8 p.m., the Harrisville Community Band and Olde Town Harmony Barbershop Chorus perform at Grove City College’s Robert Thorn Field. At 10 p.m., the skies are lit with colorful fireworks.

Greenville, PA

June 30-July 2: The 10th annual Greenville Heritage Days features family-friendly events, food and entertainment. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. July 2. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Hermitage, PA

July 2: Light Up the Sky Fireworks event at Buhl Park. More information will be available on the Buhl Park’s website.

Howland, OH

July 4: The Stars and Stripes 5K Run, organized by Trumbull Family Fitness, will start at Howland High School’s Football Stadium. Registration starts at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8 a.m. and a kids’ 50-yard dash after the 5K finish. Awards will be given out to the top three finishers in different age groups. To register, go to www.gopherarun.com.

Niles, OH

July 1: Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day from noon to 9 p.m. in downtown Niles on State Street. The event features food and entertainment.

Poland, OH

June 30-July 1: The 11th annual Celebrate Poland event embraces Independence Day and celebrates the community of Poland. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 with the Annual Strawberry Festival at Poland Presbyterian Church (2 Poland Manor) followed by the Firemen’s Parade at 7 p.m. Following the parade, at 7:45 p.m., will be a performance by Disco Inferno.

Rogers, OH

June 30: Fireworks and entertainment at the Rogers Flea Market, located at 45625 State Route 154.

Salem, OH

July 4: The Salem Country Club is holding events and entertainment throughout the day. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Struthers, OH

July 4: The Struthers School Foundation is having a Fourth of July parade, kicking off at noon from the Struthers Fifth Street Plaza.

Warren, OH

July 1: Bruce in the USA, a tribute to the Bruce Springsteen and the E. Street Band, will perform at River Rock at the Amp. Also performing is Harvest, a Neil Young electric and acoustic tribute.

July 4: The W.D. Packard Concert Bank will perform and there will be fireworks, beginning at 8 p.m. The concert will be held at the W.D. Packard Music Hall, located at 1703 Mahoning Ave.