Police: Woman nearly struck cars, pedestrians to get away from officer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman is facing criminal charges after an officer reported that she ran several red lights and stop signs, trying to get away from him.

An off-duty uniformed officer at the Jamestown Giant Eagle in Warren said he recognized 20-year-old Savanha Cofield, who had a warrant for a heroin possession charge.

The officer followed Cofield out to the parking lot and questioned her, according to a police report.

Cofield denied that she was Savanha, identifying herself as a relative, the officer said. She told the officer that she didn’t have her identification on her, according to the report.

At that time, someone in the parking lot yelled, “Savanha” toward the woman, police said. Police said Cofield then jumped into her vehicle and peeled out of the parking lot, nearly striking a parked car and several pedestrians.

Police said while she was trying to get away, Cofield nearly struck several vehicles, was speeding and ran three red lights and three stop signs. The officer followed Cofield down several roads until she pulled behind the Avon Oaks Apartments on Southern Boulevard, where she ran into the building.

Another officer stopped Cofield, and she was arrested.

Cofield’s niece told police that she owned the vehicle and Cofield didn’t have her permission to take it.

Cofield is charged with falsification, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to comply with a police officer. She’s being held in Trumbull County Jail, prior to her court appearance on Friday.