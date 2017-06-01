SMARTS shows off new location in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students Motivated by the Arts (SMARTS) showed off its new space Thursday morning.

Last May, the organization moved into the Ohio One building in downtown Youngstown.

Through its All in One Campaign, SMARTS raised $750,000 to fund renovations to the building, as well as programming.

SMARTS is a community arts school for kids through 12th-grade, offering classes like dance, theater, music and creative writing.

“Art is critical to the Mahoning Valley, the state of Ohio, and it’s very important we teach children and the arts,” said Executive Director Becky Keck.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $758,000.