Southington man seriously injured after crash in Farmington Township

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, involving a van and a motorcycle

Published:

FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Southington man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Trumbull County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 40-year-old James Roberts was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Painesville Warren State Road. A 2001 Chevrolet van was also traveling west on the road but had stopped after missing a turn and began to back up. That’s when Roberts hit the back-end of the van, according to investigators.

The van was driven by 69-year-old Edward Thomas, of Warren. He wasn’t injured.

Roberts was taken to University Hospital in Cleveland by Medivac Life Flight. His injuries were listed as serious.

An investigation is pending.

 

