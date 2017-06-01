Student Athlete: Sara Chaszeyka

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The final student athlete for 2017 is Sara Chaseyka, and we saved one of the best for last.

Sara is a 4 sport athlete, competing at the State Track Meet this weekend in discus. She’s also a top-notch student, earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m definitely not a girly girl,” said Chaszeyka. “I definitely would rather be outside, then I would be getting my nails done or something. I guess I’d say I’m known for that.”

Sara is a self-proclaimed tom-boy, that’s always on the go. She’s been an avid hunter since an early age and brings that same competitive drive to Springfield. Sara played 4 different sports for the Tigers and racked up 11 varsity letters.

“I’m pretty competitive when it comes to things,” she said. “I definitely have a competitive drive when it comes to my sports.”

Sara is a natural in the throwing circle. She’s a District Champion in shot-put, and just last week, qualified for the State Tournament in discus.

“It’s an individual sport but it’s more like technique,” said Chaszeyka. “You work…you get what you put out. If you don’t practice, you put in the extra time. you don’t lift the weights in the gym or work you’re not going to see good results.”

Sara is just as versatile off the field of play. She’s active in her church and community, with over 500 service hours over the last four years. Plus, she ranks in the top 10 of her class with a 3.8 GPA.

“It’s a lot of hard work and like dedication because you’ll be at practice for 2-3 hours a night and then you have to go home and study and then you have to try and have a social life. and then you have clubs and everything. so it’s a lot of dedication to be a student athlete especially to keep even with grades and everything to keep everything up, i think it’s a lot of work.