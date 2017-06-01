Suspected local drug dealer pleads guilty to nearly a dozen charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A member of a suspected local drug trafficking gang could soon be on his way to prison.

Wayne Martin, 35, of Youngstown, was in court late Thursday morning, pleading “guilty” to nearly a dozen charges — including heroin trafficking, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say he was one of 20 people from the area indicted last October as part of what they called a violent drug gang.

Martin is due back in court this summer. Prosecutors said they will recommend that he spend four years in prison.