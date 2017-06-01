Technology students take spotlight at Warren G. Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners honored Warren G. Harding’s Delphi E.L.I.T.E. First Robotics Team Thursday for having a successful year.

The team has been around for 20 years and is currently ranked among the top 50 in the World.

Commissioners passed two resolutions in honor of the team. The first was recognition of mentor George Lazar who has been with the team since the beginning. The second was congratulating the team for their accomplishments and commending the kids for showing excellent leadership skills and setting an example to all the youth in the county.

“It is awesome anytime our kids can get recognition for all the hard work they put in. Living in a sports town like Warren, football and basketball get recognized all the time, but being the smart kids doesn’t really pay off all the time,” said Coach Eugene Mach.

Just this past weekend the team was also honored with the Tri-State Championship, making them the best in all of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.