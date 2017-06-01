Trumbull Commissioners eyeing grant to revamp Golden Triangle



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to apply for a grant through the Economic Development Administration Public Works Assistance Program for a big project in the Golden Triangle.

The money would be used to widen and replace water lines long Dietz Road and add an industrial access street to the area.

The total cost of the project is $1.8 million dollars. The county is applying for a 50 percent matching federal grant. The county has already committed $800,000 to the project with $621,000 coming from a state grant, $154,000 from the engineer’s budget and $25,000 worth of in-kind engineering services.

Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said the Golden Triangle is an important entity to the county and should be supported with infrastructure improvements.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there are over 30 businesses in the Golden Triangle and there are close to 2,000 jobs that the county benefits from. Unfortunately, a lot of infrastructure in the Golden Triangle needed to be updated and revamped,” Cantalamessa said.

Plans to improve the Golden Triangle are the result of a partnership between Trumbull County, the City of Warren and Howland Township.