2 men charged with stealing Army Humvee, stashing it in Brookfield

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men from Trumbull County have been charged with stealing an Army Humvee and stashing it in Brookfield.

Austin Bollinger, 22, of Brookfield, and Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard, were indicted on one count each of theft of government property and receiving stolen government property.

The indictments says that Bollinger stole a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), Model M1165A1, from the Ohio National Guard armory in Stow on March 18. Investigators said someone cut through a chain link fence, entered a secure area, disabled the Humvee’s locks and drove off with the vehicle.

Investigators said Bollinger and Thompson then hid the Humvee with the intent of converting the vehicle for Bollinger’s use.