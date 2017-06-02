Block Party brings people to Columbiana to see its downtown charm

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana is making a resurgence and to celebrate, the Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Block Party on Main Street Friday night.

“We’re changing, so we want to show off our changes,” said Chamber President Ginni Perkins.

The Block Party is actually a continuation of the city’s First Friday event — with a twist.

Unlike most block parties that focus on art, Columbiana’s has a family theme, with this month’s being all about Father’s Day.

“It’s fun! We meet new people, get some new clients, and they can order things or buy,” said Karen Jones, owner of Krafts by Karen.

Three blocks of Main Street were shut down Friday night for vendors, live music, a classic car show, and — of course — sweet treats for Dad.

“I like the good music and the cars, that’s the best part!” Ed Wilms said.

Over the past four years, Columbiana has seen more local businesses popping up along Main Street.

“We really wanted to promote our businesses and bring people uptown, and show them how charming Columbiana still is,” Perkins said.

The Block Party event will take place on the first Friday every month this summer.

The Chamber already has tons of ideas for July. It said the theme will be “Flea Market Flip,” based off the popular TV show.