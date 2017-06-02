Champion softball beats Northwestern, advances to state championship

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion High girls softball team defeated Springfield Northwestern 10-0 in a D-III state semifinal at Firestone Stadium in Akron on Friday.

The 2-seed Golden Flashes (31-2) advance to the state championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Akron. They’ll play top-seed Wheelersburg (25-2), looking to capture their seventh state title — and first since 2015.

Champion pitcher McKenzie Zigmont allowed just two hits and four walks in five scoreless innings. She struck out three.

Allison Smith led the Golden Flashes offense with three hits — including a home run and double — three RBIs and three runs scored. Abby White also went 3 for 3 with two doubles, while Abbi Grace notched two hits and an RBI.

The Golden Flashes led 8-0 after three innings.

GAME SUMMARY

BOTTOM 1st

Champion’s Allison Smith reached on an error and came around to score on Megan Turner’s fielders choice for a 1-0 lead. Turner then scored on Hannah Gresch’s RBI single for a 2-0 Golden Flashes lead.

TOP 2nd

Champion pitcher McKenzie Zigmont surrenders a single and a walk, but escaped without harm when a Warriors baserunner was thrown out trying to steal home.

BOTTOM 2nd

With one out, Champion’s Allison Smith homered to left field for a 3-0 Golden Flashes lead. McKenzie Zigmont later notched an RBI double to score Megan Turner, who reached on a walk, for a 4-0 advantage. Abby White then capped the big inning with an RBI double of her own for a 5-0 lead.

BOTTOM 3rd

Allison Smith’s RBI double scored Abbi Grace, who singled to start the inning, for a 6-0 Champion lead. Molly Williams then notched a two-RBI double for a 8-0 Golden Flashes lead.

BOTTOM 4th

Champion’s Abbi Grace hit an RBI single for a 9-0 lead, while Allison Smith followed with an RBI single for a 10-0 Golden Flashes advantage.

TOP 5th

McKenzie Zigmont worked her way into a bases-loaded jam, but escaped with a Warriors ground out to shortstop Megan Turner for the game’s final out.

—

Champion High is now looking to bring home two state titles on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes baseball team — which was in attendance at Firestone Stadium — won its state semifinal Thursday and will play in the state championship Saturday in Columbus.