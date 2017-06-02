Columbus man said car was stolen at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Columbus told police the car he was driving was stolen at gunpoint while he was visiting a friend in town.

The 20-year-old man said he came to Youngstown on May 29 to visit a friend. He and that friend picked up another person and went to a park off Lyden Avenue around 3 p.m. to meet some other people, according to a police report.

While at the park, the man said his back seat passenger pulled a gun on him and two people they went to meet in the park also drew guns and surrounded his car. The armed men ordered him and his friend out of the car and took off, the report stated.

The man said he had to get back to Columbus for a court appearance but came back with his mother on June 1 to file a police report. The stolen 2000 Ford Taurus belongs to his mother.

The man described one of the suspects as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with long dread locks and glasses. No other descriptions were noted in the police report.

The man said he called police the same day the car was stolen but no one came to take the report. However, police say records show the man called at 8:43 p.m. from a home on Dearborn Street and that officers were dispatched to that call at 1:34 a.m. No police action was taken, according to the police report.

Police noted that they pulled over the stolen vehicle around 5:47 p.m. the same day it was taken for a traffic violation on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Two people were in the car at the time and the driver was issued a warning.