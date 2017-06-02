Fire swallows mint condition Mustang convertible in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man on his way to work in Liberty Friday evening noticed smoke coming from his car. Before long, that turned into huge flames that engulfed his vehicle.

The fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Uptown Pizza on Belmont Avenue, where the man was headed for work.

One firefighter said the smoke was so thick, they could see it two miles away.

The driver got out okay but after the fire was out and the smoke cleared, the car was destroyed.

The car was a mint condition 2010 Ford Mustang GT convertible.