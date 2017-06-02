Nugget of Knowledge: Donut Holes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

There are a couple of common theories as to why donuts have holes in the middle.

One of the most popular credits an American named Hanson Gregory with inventing the donut’s hole in 1847.

Donuts at the time were simply fried cakes…the outsides and the edges were crisp, but the centers of the donuts could get greasy and doughy.

Gregory suggested punching a hole in the middle of the fried cakes.

Putting in a hole allows the insides and the outsides to cook more evenly, creating a perfect donut.

In Rockport, Maine, you can find a plaque inscribed with the following: “In commemoration…..this is the birthplace of Captain Hanson Gregory, a sea captain, who first invented the hole in the doughnut in 1847……erected by his friends, November 2nd, 1947.”

Here’s another theory: donuts became popular in America around the same time we discovered bagels….bakers and street vendors would often sell bagels stacked on long sticks or strung on a long rope.

It may be that putting holes in donuts allowed them to display and sell donuts the same way.

