Champion baseball beats Hiland 1-0 to capture 1st state title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion sophomore Andrew Russell threw seven shutout innings as the Golden Flashes edged Berlin Hiland, 1-0, at Huntington Park in Columbus Saturday morning to be crowned the 2017 OHSAA Division III Baseball state champions.

The win mark’s Champion baseball’s first state title in school history.

Russell struck out eight and allowed just seven hits. The Golden Flashes got on the board in the first inning on a Michael Turner RBI single scoring Lucas Nasonti.

Second-seeded Champion finished 27-3, while the top-ranked Hiland Hawks fell for the first time this season (31-1).

Champion High is looking to capture its second state championship Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Golden Flashes softball team faces off with Wheelersburg in the state title game at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

GAME SUMMARY

TOP 1ST

Champion pitcher Andrew Russell retired each of the first three Hawks he faced. Tied, 0-0

BOTTOM 1ST

Lucas Nasonti led off the bottom half of the inning by being hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Michael Turner drove in Nasonti on a one-out single. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 2ND

Golden Flashes’sophomore Russell got out of the top of the second after having a line drive hit him in the foot. Champion leads, 1-0

BOTTOM 2ND

Hiland pitcher Mitch Massaro got into trouble by walking the first batter he faced and allowing a pair of runners on base but went unharmed. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 3RD

The Hawks’ Mike Miller (single) and Derek Miller (walk) each reached base to begin the third. However, Russell worked out of having runners on second and third to end the Hawks’ threat. Champion leads, 1-0

BOTTOM 3RD

Hawks pitcher Massaro retires Champion in order in the bottom of the third. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 4TH

Hiland’s left fielder Ryan Hershberger belted a double to lead off the inning. Braden Mast was hit by a pitch to give the Hawks runners on the corners with two outs. Champion’s Russell struck out Mike Miller to end another Hawks threat. Champion leads, 1-0

BOTTOM 4TH

Drake Batcho singled with one out but was left on after the Hawks retired the final two batters (A.J. Meyer and Andrew Russell) on line outs. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 5TH

With two outs in the fifth frame, Hiland loaded the bases on a single by Tyson Gingerich, a single by Bryan Yoder and a walk issued to Ryan Hershberger. However, Champion catcher Michael Turner caught Andy Miller’s foul ball to end the Hawks’ push to tie or take the lead. Champion up, 1-0

BOTTOM 5TH

Despite a one-out walk to Golden Flashes second baseman Justin Taninecz, Hiland’s Mitch Massaro got out of the inning by getting Lucas Nasonti to ground out and to strike out Kyle Forrest. Champion continues to lead 1-0

TOP 6TH

Mike Miller posted a two-out single for Hiland; however, Russell struck out his 7th batter of the game to finish off the top of the sixth inning. The Golden Flashes are three outs away from a state championship, leading 1-0

BOTTOM 6TH

Michael Turner singled up the middle to begin the sixth. The next batter, Aaron Williams, grounded into a fielder’s choice as it was decided that it was a double play due to Turner’s slide into second base (runner interference). Drake Batcho then flew out to end the sixth. Champion up 1-0

TOP 7TH

Hiland’s Chris Kline flew out to left to begin the 7th. Tyson Gingerich then struck out for the second out. Bryan Yoder singled to left field to give the Hawks’ hope. Will Kovach caught Bryan Hershberger’s fly ball center field as the Golden Flashes won their first state baseball championship, 1-0

Starting Lineups

Hiland

1- Chris Kline (SS)

2- Tyson Gingerich (2B)

3- Bryan Yoder (C)

4- Ryan Hershberger (LF)

5- Andy Miller (3B)

6- Mitch Massaro (P)

7- Braden Mast (1B)

8- Mike Miller (DH)

9 – Derek Miller (CF)

Damien Kandel (RF)

Champion

1- Lucas Nasonti (SS)

2- Kyle Forrest (3B)

3- Michael Turner (C)

4- Aaron Williams (RF)

5- Drake Batcho (LF)

6- A.J. Meyer (1B)

7- Andrew Russell (P)

8- Nolan Yartz (DH)

9 – Justin Taninecz (2B)

Will Kovach (CF)

The Golden Flashes became the third program in Trumbull County to win a state title in baseball:

Trumbull County’s High School baseball teams in the State Championship

2017 (III) – Champion* def. Berlin Hiland, 1-0

1962 (AA) – North Bend Taylor def. Niles*, 3-2

1952 (B) – Beavercreek def. Howland*, 4-0

1948 (A) – Western Hills def. Harding*, 8-6

1943 (B) – Leavittsburg* def. Ney, 3-2

1934 (A) – Withrow def. Harding*, 13-1

1933 (A) – Harding* def. Pomeroy, 4-2

*-Trumbull County schools

