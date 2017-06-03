Seven heaven: Champion softball team wins 7th state title

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion High softball team defeated Wheelersburg, 5-1, Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron to capture the Division III state championship.

It’s the 2-seed Golden Flashes (32-2) seventh state title in school history and second since 2015. Wheelersburg, the top seed and defending champs, finished the season at 25-3.

Golden Flashes pitcher McKenzie Zigmont allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings. She struck out six and walked three.

Zigmont also paced the offense with three hits. Carli Swipas added two hits and two RBIs, Abby White had a hit and two RBIs and Alayna Fell notched two hits.

The Golden Flashes baseball team also handled its business Saturday morning, downing Berlin Hiland 1-0 in Columbus for its first-ever state title. Champion High is now the second school in Ohio history to win both the baseball and softball state titles in the same year. Walsh Jesuit also accomplished the feat in 2004.

GAME SUMMARY

TOP 1st

Abby White’s two-RBI single with two outs gives Champion a 2-0 lead. Allison Smith, who singled to start the inning, scored, as did McKenzie Zigmont, who also singled.

BOTTOM 1st

Champion pitcher McKenzie Zigmont allows a one-out double, but retires the next two batters without harm.

TOP 2nd

Champion loads the bases with one out, scoring one run in the frame when Carli Swipas scored on Molly Williams’ sacrifice fly. The Golden Flashes lead 3-0.

BOTTOM 2nd

Zigmont works into some trouble again as Wheelersburg puts two runners on with two outs. But a fly out to right field ends the inning with Champion still leading 3-0.

TOP 4th

Abbi Grace singles for the Golden Flashes, but they stranded two runners on base without scoring.

BOTTOM 4th

Zigmont works around a lead off triple to keep Wheelersburg off the board.

BOTTOM 6th

A Wheelersburg lead off walk comes around to score after Zigmont allows a single and a wild pitch. Champion’s lead trimmed to 3-1.

TOP 7th

Carli Swipas notches a two-RBI single to left field, scoring Savannah Dodrill and Megan Turner, to put the Golden Flashes ahead 5-1.

BOTTOM 7th

Zigmont retires the side in order as Champion wins the state championship, 5-1.