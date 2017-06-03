Ill Sharon Police K-9 celebrated with retirement party



SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Dozens of people showed up in Sharon Saturday to celebrate Chester — the Sharon Police Department’s K-9 officer who retired on his one year anniversary after learning he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Even though Chester’s time on the force was short — by the amount of people who showed up to celebrate his retirement — it was clear he was well-loved in Sharon.

“It is an extremely sad story with Chester — with the cancer and everything,” Mandy Shina said. “So we just wanted to come and show our support.”

The party took place inside the Sharon First United Methodist Church.

Now-retired K-9 Officer Chester posed for pictures with people who came out to celebrate his short time with the police department.

“It’s awesome,” Patrolman Steve Winans said. “It just shows that even though he’s only been on the job for a year, that he’s actually had an impact on the community and people appreciate the dog he is.”

His retirement party was complete with cake, doubling as a fundraiser.

It was all to help keep the K-9 program in Sharon — one that relies solely on donations to keep going.

Starting from the beginning again costs roughly $15,000.

“I just hope that if we can find another dog, he’s half as good as Chester,” Chief Gerry Smith said. “Because he’s irreplaceable.”

“We want to give more money so they can get a new dog for the city of Sharon,” Michael Blaire said.

As for Chester — he’s adjusting well to life at home.

“He’s actually doing a lot better than we thought he would be doing right now,” Winans said. “So I think that was the best choice. So we’re just going to make him as comfortable and as happy as we can until it’s his time.”