Riverfest shows off Mahoning River with canoe and kayak rides



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning River was front and center at the Riverfest Saturday in Youngstown.

For four years now, members of Trumbull Canoe Trails have given free canoe and kayak rides at the festival.

Club members say the river is a beautiful resource that not many people know about.

“You could paddle from here and go down through downtown Youngstown to Lowellville and you won’t know you’re in the city,” Bob Kolenich of Trumbull Canoe Trails said. “You wont see the industry that used to be along the side. It’s like being in a remote area on a river.”

The festival included artists, food vendors and free activities for kids.