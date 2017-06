HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Two cars crashed at one of Trumbull County’s most dangerous intersections on Friday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at State Route 82 and Howland-Wilson Road.

A green car headed east on 82 tried turning left onto Howland-Wilson when a tan car heading west on 82 hit it.

One person was hospitalized.

Two years ago, WYTV 33 News investigated the area’s most dangerous intersections. This was sixth on the list.