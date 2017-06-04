WATCH: Champion celebrated state titles inside football stadium

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Usually, the bell inside Champion High’s football stadium only gets rung after a football victory.

But Saturday night, the bell got a special celebratory ringing by the Golden Flashes baseball and softball teams in honor of each capturing a Division III state title earlier in the day.

“We finally got to ring the bell and we rang it together,” softball senior ace McKenzie Zigmont said.



WATCH: Golden Flashes celebrate, ring victory bell

Champion High is the second school in state history to win both the baseball and softball state titles in the same year. The baseball team edged Berlin Hiland 1-0 in Columbus for its first state title, while the softball team beat Wheelersburg 5-1 in Akron for its seventh state championship.

After Golden Flashes softball capped the historic day in Akron with the baseball team in attendance, both squads returned to Champion High with a police escort and celebrated inside the football stadium.

Check out the reaction from seven of the players who helped make history:

McKenzie Zigmont — “It was insane how much people came out to support tonight.”



Michael Turner — “I knew we were gonna get an escort, but we had three fire trucks. …It was wild.”



Alexandria Steigerwald — “I’m just a world of emotions.”



Andrew Russell — “It’s definitely been a dream of ours that we would be doing this.”



Abby White — “My blood’s rushing and I’m shaking right now.”



Lucas Nasonti — “It’s a dream come true for us and I’m sure it is for them.”



Molly Williams — “To see everyone out supporting both the boys and the girls, it was just incredible.”





