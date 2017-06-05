Campbell City Schools opens new summer meals program to all students

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell City Schools is kicking off a summer food service program for its students for the first time.

The school district will provide free meals for students, even though school is done for the year. Parents don’t have to sign up their children — students can just show up.

“Students will receive a hot breakfast and also a hot lunch. It’s for anyone from 1 years old all the way up to 18,” said Campbell City Schools Superintendent Matt Bowen.

Students can receive one free meal type per day.

The Campbell K-7 School program runs Monday through Thursday from June 5 through August 17. Breakfast will be served from 8:45-9:15 a.m. Lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Memorial High School’s program runs Monday through Friday from June 12 through August 17. Breakfast runs from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Bowen says eight out of 10 students in the school district qualify for free or reduced lunches.