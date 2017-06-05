Disc golf course opens at Austintown Township Park

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new golf course is ready for play in Austintown.

The disc golf course is playable at Austintown Township Park.

It’s an 18-hole layout with the shortest hole being 161 feet and the longest 488 feet.

The township started making the layout in the fall. This spring, the township installed the tees and baskets in which you throw a Frisbee or disc.

The goal is just like golf, to finish each hole in the fewest number of strokes possible.

The course is free and open to the public.