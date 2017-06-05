East Liverpool police working to identify bank robbery suspect

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – East Liverpool police are looking for a man who robbed Home Savings and Loan on Broadway Street.

East Liverpool Detective Greg Smith said the man wasn’t wearing a disguise — only a pair of aviator-style sunglasses — when he came into the bank. Prior to the robbery, he was seen walking near a business on the corner of Walnut and 6th streets.

The call to police came in at 9:22 a.m. Monday.

Smith said the man passed a bank teller a note, which was left there when he left. He didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

He was described as 5’10” to 6′ tall with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue South Pole brand t-shirt.

Police aren’t sure which direction the man went after the robbery, but he made off with some cash.

Those with information on the robbery or the man’s identity are asked to call 330-385-1234.