New identity, same service: Help Hotline becomes Help Network

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Help Hotline Crisis Center announced some big changes to its 46-year-old agency on Monday.

The hotline has been serving thousands of people in the tri-county area since it was first founded in 1971. Now it has a new identity, redefining decades of service.

“We’re here to announce today that Help Hotline is now going to be Help Network of Northeast Ohio,” CEO Vince Brancaccio said.

The crisis center averages between 15,000 to 16,000 calls a month for its free and confidential services.

“We’re here to help people, and our staff cares about people,” Brancaccio said. “They know that people who call or attempt to access our services, they’re struggling and they may not know what resources are available, so we’re their link.”

The rollout of the new name also came with the launch of a new and completely redesigned website, making it easier for people to reach any service they need.

“Someone that’s looking for help with their utilities, if they’re homeless, if they’re having substance abuse issues or mental health issues, they can go to our website. Click that tab and get access to all those resources,” Brancaccio said.

In addition to largely displayed Suicide Hotline numbers, the agency’s 211 database will also give anyone who browses the site a direct link to help in the Valley.

“It’s really not about the name,” Brancaccio said. “It’s about our people, it’s about our mission, and it’s to help people and we’re going to continue to do that.”

The Help Network of Northeast Ohio provides services related to:

Mental health

Substance abuse

Veterans assistance

Homelessness

Victims’ assistance

Utilities assistance

Health

Housing

Food

Seniors

Special needs/TDD

Other services

Those resources are readily available 24/7 on the Help Network’s new website.