Nugget of Knowledge: Marathon Facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Inaugural Youngstown Marathon is in the books! So today’s Nugget will give you some Marathon facts. New York has a famous marathon but Boston’s is the oldest. The first marathon run in the US. On April 19, 1897, the first Boston Marathon is run in Boston, Massachusetts. The first New York City marathon only included one woman in the race, and she dropped out before finishing it.

Some famous people who have run 26.2 miles include Oprah, actor Brian Cranston, rapper fashion mogul, Sean Diddy Combs, Comedien Will Ferrell has run in three. And the only president to run a marathon is George W Bush, he ran it before he was president, and continued to run while in office.

Now regular Marathons are wimpy compared to some extreme runs.

Barkley Marathon is an ultramarathon trail race held in Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee. Runners may elect a “fun run” of 60 miles or the full course of 100 miles. You can’t just sign up to run, applicants’ have to write essays on why they should be allowed to run the Barkley.

The race is limited to a 60-hour period, and takes place in late March or early April of each year. Weather in the mountains is freezing rain, rain, sleet, making the mountainous trail muddy and slick. If you quit, and return to camp, a buggler will play taps! And did you know we’ve done a marathon on Mars? In 2015 the Mars rover Opportunity attained the distance of a marathon from its starting location on Mars, and the valley where it achieved this distance was called Marathon Valley.

