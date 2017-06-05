Police find man shot on porch in Sharon after suspected drive-by

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening.

The victim was found shot on a porch in the 400 block of George Street around 7 p.m.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with gunshot wounds in the lower part of his body.

Police think it was a drive-by shooting and that the shooter may have come from Wallis Avenue.

“That vehicle that was involved…It was found unattended in a neighboring community. We do have the vehicle in custody,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

They found several shell casings on the ground.

The victim’s name and condition are not known at this time.