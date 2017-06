JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A section of the Ohio Turnpike is closed due to cleanup from a vehicle fire.

Where Interstate 76 and 80 split outside of Youngstown, eastbound at mile marker 219, a FedEx truck caught on fire. HazMat is on the scene and said the truck was carrying lithium batteries.

The fire is now out, but traffic is down to one lane in the area. HazMat said it may be several hours before the road is cleared.