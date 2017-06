Related Coverage Lack of lifeguards may keep Northside Pool closed this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering lifeguard training classes today through June 16.

Classes are from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Davis Family YMCA at 45 McClurg Rd. and the Central YMCA at 17 N. Champion St.

The class is open to males and females who are at least 16 years old and have passed a swimming competency test. The class costs $225.

The Northside Pool in Youngstown is looking for 12 lifeguards by June 11 so it can reopen for the summer.