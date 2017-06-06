Austintown buzzing with new business development throughout township

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Home 2 Suites — which celebrated opening its doors Tuesday afternoon — is Austintown’s newest hotel. But it doesn’t stop there — business development is happening all throughout the township.

The ribbon is cut on the new hotel near the Interstate 80 and Route 46 interchange. That puts it right across from Quaker Steak and Lube and a little down the way from the racino.

It’s four stories high with 87 rooms. Meander Hospitality said the suites come with kitchens and adjustable furniture.

For owner David Kovass, the location of the building is hard to beat.

“It’s a great stop for the highway, it’s a 10-minute drive to downtown, it’s a quick drive to all the suburbs,” he said.

Kovass said it’s the main interstate corridor from New York to Chicago and New York to California.

“The I-80 corridor has always been very strong for transportation. You see a lot of our businesses, trucking companies, international businesses, and local businesses here.”

Austintown Zoning Inspector Darren Crivelli has been busy lately as many other business look to move in.

“We have a number of commercial projects underway or about to begin,” he said.

Not too far from Home 2 Suites, crews are ready to demolish an old Burger King and car wash. The site will be the future home to a Sheetz gas station this fall.

Development is happening in the western part of town, too. There are plans in progress to replace the old Pink Elephant bar with a Lidl grocery store.

“Their engineers have indicated to me they’ll probably do a preliminary submittal of civil engineer drawings in about five weeks,” Crivelli said.

A Meijer grocery store will replace the old Austintown Middle School.

“Best case scenario for us would be spring of 2020. They only build a few stores a year and it’s just a matter of them getting to us, but they do like the Austintown market,” Crivelli said.

The latest demolition is the old Mike’s Lounge on Mahoning Avenue. An 8,400 square foot plaza will take the place of the rubble there, with the first tenant being Kay Jewelers.

Crivelli said he’s also received bids for the old Big Lots on Racoon Road, but a decision on what to do with the building hasn’t been made yet.