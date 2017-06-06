Austintown Schools announces administrative changes

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Schools is restructuring its administration due to a reduction of residential and open-enrollment students.

There will now be 12 principals, down from 13, at the start of the 2017-2017 school year.

“Due to the decline in enrollment directly impacting the budget and staffing, we have made the decision to reduce our principal staff,” said Superintendent Vincent Colaluca.

The following positions will be assigned for the 2017- 2018 school year:

Austintown Elementary School:

Tom Lenton, Head Principal

Tim Kelty

Austintown Intermediate School:

Michael Sauner, Head Principal

Angel Owens

Austintown Elementary School/Intermediate School:

Robin Vickers, Assistant Principal of Instruction and Continuous Improvement

Austintown Middle School:

Ben Baldner, Head Principal

Joanie Jones

Eric Jones

Austintown Fitch High School:

Chris Berni, Head Principal

Jim Penk

Jeff Swavel

Marc Pupino

Sauner, new head principal of Austintown Intermediate, and Balder, new head principal of Austintown Middle, were former assistant principals at Fitch High School.