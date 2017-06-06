Champion’s Zigmont headlines All-State softball honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The OHSAA Softball Coaches Association released all-state honors Tuesday evening. Five local standouts earned first-team honors. In Division II, West Branch’s Bailey Byers and Grace Heath are joined by Addy Jarvis of Hubbard on the first-team.
And, in Division III, McKenzie Zigmont and Megan Turner from the State-Champion Champion Golden Flashes likewise were named All-Ohio First Team.
Other players who earned Second Team and Honorable Mention honors are listed below in bold.
DIVISION I FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Emily Gant Central 11 Pitcher Central Crossing
2 Kallie Boren Central 12 Infield Pickerington Central
3 Jessie Rock Central 12 Catcher Groveport Madison
4 Aly Harrell Central 12 Infield Gahanna Lincoln
5 Megan McMenemy Central 12 Infield Westerville Central
6 Makenna Durieux NE 11 Pitcher Massillon Perry
7 Madi McCrady NE 12 Pitcher Walsh Jesuit
8 Andrea Scali NE 12 Pitcher Parma
9 Samantha Hackenbracht NE 10 Catcher Massillon Washington
10 Kaitlyn Yun NE 12 Infield North Canton Hoover
11 Brianna Pratt NW 11 Pitcher Perrysburg
12 Kelsey Uhl NW 11 Infield Holland Springfield
13 Kellie Arnett SE 11 Outfield Logan
14 Rachel Lewis SW 12 Infield Lakota East
15 Elle Buffenbarger SW 12 Pitcher Mason
16 Allie Cummings SW 11 Infield Lakota West
17 Alexis Strother SW 12 Pitcher Lebanon
18 Erin Mangen SW 12 Outfield Northmont
DIVISION I SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Lexie Hilling Central 11 Pitcher Hilliard Bradley
2 Erica Buchanan Central 12 Pitcher Hilliard Davidson
3 Tegan Cortelletti Central 10 Infield Hilliard Darby
4 Stacy Trenholm Central 12 Outfield Lancaster
5 Katelynn Russell Central 12 Catcher Marysville
6 Kendall Becker NE 11 Outfield Nordonia
7 Angie Bobish NE 12 Outfield Walsh Jesuit
8 Tina Clark NE 11 Infield Avon
9 Madison Cruzado NE 12 Infield Elyria
10 Nikki Saibene NE 12 Infield Massillon Perry
11 Rebekah Yenrick NW 12 Infield Oregon Clay
12 Kathryn “KT” Rex NW 10 Catcher Notre Dame Academy
13 Emily Young SW 11 Infield Ursuline Academy
14 Valerie Thompson SW 12 Pitcher Milford
15 Jessica Fehr SW 11 Infield Sycamore
16 Brooke Rice SW 12 Catcher Mason
17 Katelyn Reynolds SW 10 Catcher Milford
DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Carly Brandon Central 11 Pitcher Watkins Memorial
2 Hope Straight Central 10 Pitcher Mount Vernon
3 Sierra Parkinson Central 12 Infield New Albany
4 Lauren Woodward Central 12 Outfield Gahanna Lincoln
5 Macey Moore Central 10 Catcher Teays Valley
6 Alex Chorba NE 12 Outfield Medina Highland
7 Laurel DeVoe NE 10 Catcher North Canton Hoover
8 Ronain Heath NE 11 Outfield St. Joseph Academy
9 Gabby Shackelford NE 11 Infield Midview
10 Sarah Cantley NE 10 Pitcher Louisville
11 Sabrina Kerschner NW 11 Infield Anthony Wayne
12 Brooklynn Esser NW 11 Outfield Whitmer
13 Madison Koger SW 12 Infield Fairfield
14 Chloe Allen SW 12 Outfield Lebanon
15 Kelsey Seitz SW 12 Infield Milford
16 Ashley Fite SW 10 Infield Tecumseh
17 Sidney Larson SW 10 Infield Lakota East
DIVISION II FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Courtney Vierstra Central 12 Pitcher Lakewood
2 Kayla Fredendall Central 12 Catcher Jonathan Alder
3 Brenna Brownfield Central 12 Infield Lakewood
4 Riley Paxson East 12 Infield Tri-Valley
5 Kameron DiMarzio East 11 Infield Steubenville
6 Bailey Byers NE 12 Catcher West Branch
7 Addy Jarvis NE 11 Pitcher Hubbard
8 Sammie Stefan NE 12 Infield Keystone
9 Grace Heath NE 10 Outfield West Branch
10 Ashley Riley NW 11 Pitcher Oak Harbor
11 Blasia Moyler NW 12 Catcher Wapakoneta
12 Kayla Wulf NW 12 Catcher Maumee
13 Bailey Kemp SE 12 Infield Circleville
14 Devyn Oliver SE 12 Infield Meigs
15 Taylor Florea SW 10 Pitcher Clinton-Massie
16 Carly Turner SW 11 Pitcher Kenton Ridge
17 Madison Bryant SW 11 Pitcher Graham
DIVISION II SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Sophia Ehlers Central 12 Infield Granville
2 Alex Thomas Central 12 Infield Big Walnut
3 Alexis Stevens Central 9 Infield River Valley
4 Madeline Foster East 11 Infield Maysville
5 Amaya Smith East 11 Infield ST. Clairsville
6 Maddie Meyers NE 12 Infield Marlington
7 Lauren Shaw NE 12 Pitcher Keystone
8 Laney Jones NE 12 Pitcher Archbishop Hoban
9 Tori Wells NE 11 Infield Lakeview
10 Megan Fisher NW 12 Pitcher Wapakoneta
11 Kennadie Goth NW 12 Infield Shelby
12 Maddy Rathbun NW 12 Catcher Oak Harbor
13 Shayla Munyan SE 11 Infield Fairfield Union
14 Kalicia Doles SE 11 Outfield Waverly
15 Kaitlyn Stocker SW 12 Catcher Tippecanoe
16 Faith Hensley SW 11 Outfield Monroe
17 Karsyn Shaffer SW 12 Infield Greenville
DIVISION II HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Jillian Jaske Central 9 Infield Jonathan Alder
2 Claire Nicholson Central 12 Infield River Valley
3 Payton Brownlee Central 12 Outfield Granville
4 Maddie Woods East 9 Infield West Holmes
5 AK Bauer East 12 Infield Dover
6 Avrey Steiner NE 11 Infield Lakeview
7 Alex Whitmore NE 11 Infield Archbishop Hoban
8 Kylie Coffelt NE 11 Pitcher West Branch
9 Erika Johnson NE 11 Outfield Akron Springfield
10 Sophia Pressler NW 11 Outfield Bellevue
11 Heidi Marshall NW 11 Infield Clyde
12 Calli Brown NW 12 Infield Vermilion
13 Olivia Johnson SE 12 Pitcher Sheridan
14 Jayla Campbell SE 10 Infield Unioto
15 Sydni Barnes SW 9 Pitcher Western Brown
16 Abbie Tuttle SW 11 Infield Springfield Shawnee
17 Baylee Petry SW 9 Pitcher Greenville
DIVISION III FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Abby Davis Central 11 Outfield North Union
2 Dani Hall Central 11 Infield Bishop Ready
3 Alyson Adams Central 12 Infield Cardington
4 Meg Otte East 11 Infield Sandy Valley
5 Allison Luneborg East 12 Infield Garaway
6 McKenzie Zigmont NE 12 Pitcher Champion
7 Molly McMerrell NE 12 Infield Tuslaw
8 Amber Cieplinski NE 10 Catcher Waterloo
9 Megan Turner NE 11 Infield Champion
10 Ashley Hitchcock NW 10 Pitcher Eastwood
11 Sydney Studer NW 11 Pitcher Colonel Crawford
12 Natalie Herder NW 12 Infield Patrick Henry
13 Faith Howard SE 12 Pitcher Wheelersburg
14 Alley Carmon SE 12 Infield Ironton
15 Rebecca Brown SE 12 Pitcher Westfall
16 Abby Ehrenborg SW 11 Catcher Triad
17 Jenna Robbins SW 11 Pitcher Northwestern
18 Nicole Rawlings SW 11 Pitcher Badin
DIVISION III SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Sydney Stefanick Central 12 Pitcher Johnstown
2 McKenzie Bump Central 9 Infield Mt. Gilead
3 Avery Clark Central 11 Infield North Union
4 Alexis Wheeler East 12 Infield Buckeye Trail
5 Makayla Loveless East 12 Infield Sandy Valley
6 Caragyn Yanek NE 12 Pitcher South Range
7 Molly Williams NE 12 Catcher Champion
8 Lindsay Ward NE 12 Infield Kirtland
9 Bryanna Rivas NE 10 Pitcher Oberlin
10 Alissa Ray NW 10 Infield Eastwood
11 Alexus Burkhart NW 12 Infield Colonel Crawford
12 Mercedes McNett NW 12 Catcher Otsego
13 Kalle Coleman SE 12 Infield Wheelersburg
14 Mary Pica SE 12 Infield Minford
15 Kasey Murphy SE 11 Pitcher Dawson Bryant
16 Ashley Brown SW 12 Pitcher Carlisle
17 Kami McEldowney SW 11 Infield Versailles
18 Camryn Olson SW 11 Pitcher Cincinnati Hills Christian Acad
DIVISION III HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Brooklyn Whitt Central 11 Catcher Cardington
2 Cristianna Boggs Central 11 Outfield Northmor
3 Isabelle Fisher Central 10 Pitcher West Jefferson
4 Mercedez McLeod East 12 Infield Martins Ferry
5 Hannah Smith East 12 Infield Buckeye Trail
6 Kiera Frascone NE 9 Outfield Tuslaw
7 Bailey Drapola NE 10 Infield Brookfield
8 Erika Bell NE 11 Catcher Manchester
9 Brooke Six NE 12 Infield Fairless
10 Gabby Kaple NW 10 Outfield Galion
11 Carly Post NW 12 Outfield Coldwater EVS
12 Savannah Harvey NW 12 Infield Elmwood
13 Jill Hairston SE 12 Pitcher Rock Hill
14 MaKayla White SE 11 Infield Portsmouth West
15 Jenna Meadows SE 12 Infield Gallia Academy
16 Arrington Walker SW 9 Catcher Roger Bacon
17 Kenedie Cox SW 11 Catcher West Liberty Salem
18 Kelsey Day SW 10 Pitcher West Liberty Salem
DIVISION IV FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Shanna Mickley Central 12 Pitcher Danville
2 Hannah Duff East 12 Infield Strasburg
3 Maggie Dominick East 12 Infield T.C.C
4 Sydney Long NE 11 Pitcher Hillsdale
5 Autumn Oehlstrom NE 10 Outfield Lisbon David Anderson
6 Haley Hawk NW 11 Pitcher Parkway
7 Teyah Sautter NW 11 Pitcher Columbus Grove
8 Abby Cantrell NW 12 Infield Gibsonburg
9 Sydney Bowen NW 12 Outfield Convoy Crestview
10 Aubrey Fleming NW 11 Pitcher Gibsonburg
11 Katie Osburn SE 11 Pitcher Belpre
12 Jensen Warnock SE 10 Outfield Portsmouth Clay
13 Kaitlin White SE 10 Pitcher Fairfield
14 Carly Wagers SW 11 Pitcher Williamsburg
15 Maria Herron SW 12 Catcher Russia
16 Justice Warner SW 12 Outfield Covington
DIVISION IV SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Savannah Richards Central 12 Catcher Granville Christian
2 Kaitlyn Weaver East 11 Infield Shadyside
3 Gina Fogle East 11 Infield Toronto
4 Mackenzie Graham NE 11 Outfield Mathews
5 Brenna Lorek NE 12 Pitcher Fairport Harding
6 Allie Teeple NW 12 Catcher Gibsonburg
7 Libby Henderson NW 11 Infield Gibsonburg
8 Becca Miller NW 11 Catcher Hilltop
9 Hailey Niederkohr NW 9 Outfield Carey
10 Emily Peters NW 11 Outfield New Riegel
11 Mikayla Newland SE 12 Pitcher Paint Valley
12 Sidney Cook SE 12 Infield Eastern Meigs
13 Taylor Webb SE 11 Outfield Symmes Valley
14 Kristin Davidson SW 11 Infield Riverside
15 Kristen Rapplod SW 11 Pitcher Newton
16 Faith Golden SW 10 Outfield Williamsburg
DIVISION IV HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017
(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)
1 Sidney Little Central 10 Infield Berne Union
2 Sammi Morris East 12 Infield Frontier
3 Gabby Capaldi East 12 Infield Steubenville Catholic
4 Isabella Sherban NE 11 Catcher St. Thomas Aquinas
5 Sierra Pierce NE 12 Pitcher Jackson-Milton
6 Grace Schroeder NW 12 Infield Columbus Grove
7 Allison Adelsperger NW 12 Infield Old Fort
8 Brianna Baker NW 12 Catcher Ayersville
9 Alex Depue NW 12 Infield Lucas
10 Emmalee Cooke NW 12 Catcher Western Reserve, Collins
11 Kara May NW 11 Infield Spencerville
12 Maggie Whitman SE 11 Pitcher Portsmouth Notre Dame
13 Paige VanMeter SE 11 Catcher Southern
14 Denise Young SE 10 Catcher Waterford
15 Maddy McKee SW 12 Infield Southeastern
16 Elysha Stapleton SW 12 Pitcher Mechanicsburg
17 Jenna Monk SW 10 Outfield Cincinnati Christian