Champion’s Zigmont headlines All-State softball honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The OHSAA Softball Coaches Association released all-state honors Tuesday evening. Five local standouts earned first-team honors. In Division II, West Branch’s Bailey Byers and Grace Heath are joined by Addy Jarvis of Hubbard on the first-team.

And, in Division III, McKenzie Zigmont and Megan Turner from the State-Champion Champion Golden Flashes likewise were named All-Ohio First Team.

Other players who earned Second Team and Honorable Mention honors are listed below in bold.

DIVISION I FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Emily Gant Central 11 Pitcher Central Crossing

2 Kallie Boren Central 12 Infield Pickerington Central

3 Jessie Rock Central 12 Catcher Groveport Madison

4 Aly Harrell Central 12 Infield Gahanna Lincoln

5 Megan McMenemy Central 12 Infield Westerville Central

6 Makenna Durieux NE 11 Pitcher Massillon Perry

7 Madi McCrady NE 12 Pitcher Walsh Jesuit

8 Andrea Scali NE 12 Pitcher Parma

9 Samantha Hackenbracht NE 10 Catcher Massillon Washington

10 Kaitlyn Yun NE 12 Infield North Canton Hoover

11 Brianna Pratt NW 11 Pitcher Perrysburg

12 Kelsey Uhl NW 11 Infield Holland Springfield

13 Kellie Arnett SE 11 Outfield Logan

14 Rachel Lewis SW 12 Infield Lakota East

15 Elle Buffenbarger SW 12 Pitcher Mason

16 Allie Cummings SW 11 Infield Lakota West

17 Alexis Strother SW 12 Pitcher Lebanon

18 Erin Mangen SW 12 Outfield Northmont

DIVISION I SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Lexie Hilling Central 11 Pitcher Hilliard Bradley

2 Erica Buchanan Central 12 Pitcher Hilliard Davidson

3 Tegan Cortelletti Central 10 Infield Hilliard Darby

4 Stacy Trenholm Central 12 Outfield Lancaster

5 Katelynn Russell Central 12 Catcher Marysville

6 Kendall Becker NE 11 Outfield Nordonia

7 Angie Bobish NE 12 Outfield Walsh Jesuit

8 Tina Clark NE 11 Infield Avon

9 Madison Cruzado NE 12 Infield Elyria

10 Nikki Saibene NE 12 Infield Massillon Perry

11 Rebekah Yenrick NW 12 Infield Oregon Clay

12 Kathryn “KT” Rex NW 10 Catcher Notre Dame Academy

13 Emily Young SW 11 Infield Ursuline Academy

14 Valerie Thompson SW 12 Pitcher Milford

15 Jessica Fehr SW 11 Infield Sycamore

16 Brooke Rice SW 12 Catcher Mason

17 Katelyn Reynolds SW 10 Catcher Milford

DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Carly Brandon Central 11 Pitcher Watkins Memorial

2 Hope Straight Central 10 Pitcher Mount Vernon

3 Sierra Parkinson Central 12 Infield New Albany

4 Lauren Woodward Central 12 Outfield Gahanna Lincoln

5 Macey Moore Central 10 Catcher Teays Valley

6 Alex Chorba NE 12 Outfield Medina Highland

7 Laurel DeVoe NE 10 Catcher North Canton Hoover

8 Ronain Heath NE 11 Outfield St. Joseph Academy

9 Gabby Shackelford NE 11 Infield Midview

10 Sarah Cantley NE 10 Pitcher Louisville

11 Sabrina Kerschner NW 11 Infield Anthony Wayne

12 Brooklynn Esser NW 11 Outfield Whitmer

13 Madison Koger SW 12 Infield Fairfield

14 Chloe Allen SW 12 Outfield Lebanon

15 Kelsey Seitz SW 12 Infield Milford

16 Ashley Fite SW 10 Infield Tecumseh

17 Sidney Larson SW 10 Infield Lakota East

DIVISION II FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Courtney Vierstra Central 12 Pitcher Lakewood

2 Kayla Fredendall Central 12 Catcher Jonathan Alder

3 Brenna Brownfield Central 12 Infield Lakewood

4 Riley Paxson East 12 Infield Tri-Valley

5 Kameron DiMarzio East 11 Infield Steubenville

6 Bailey Byers NE 12 Catcher West Branch

7 Addy Jarvis NE 11 Pitcher Hubbard

8 Sammie Stefan NE 12 Infield Keystone

9 Grace Heath NE 10 Outfield West Branch

10 Ashley Riley NW 11 Pitcher Oak Harbor

11 Blasia Moyler NW 12 Catcher Wapakoneta

12 Kayla Wulf NW 12 Catcher Maumee

13 Bailey Kemp SE 12 Infield Circleville

14 Devyn Oliver SE 12 Infield Meigs

15 Taylor Florea SW 10 Pitcher Clinton-Massie

16 Carly Turner SW 11 Pitcher Kenton Ridge

17 Madison Bryant SW 11 Pitcher Graham

DIVISION II SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Sophia Ehlers Central 12 Infield Granville

2 Alex Thomas Central 12 Infield Big Walnut

3 Alexis Stevens Central 9 Infield River Valley

4 Madeline Foster East 11 Infield Maysville

5 Amaya Smith East 11 Infield ST. Clairsville

6 Maddie Meyers NE 12 Infield Marlington

7 Lauren Shaw NE 12 Pitcher Keystone

8 Laney Jones NE 12 Pitcher Archbishop Hoban

9 Tori Wells NE 11 Infield Lakeview

10 Megan Fisher NW 12 Pitcher Wapakoneta

11 Kennadie Goth NW 12 Infield Shelby

12 Maddy Rathbun NW 12 Catcher Oak Harbor

13 Shayla Munyan SE 11 Infield Fairfield Union

14 Kalicia Doles SE 11 Outfield Waverly

15 Kaitlyn Stocker SW 12 Catcher Tippecanoe

16 Faith Hensley SW 11 Outfield Monroe

17 Karsyn Shaffer SW 12 Infield Greenville

DIVISION II HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Jillian Jaske Central 9 Infield Jonathan Alder

2 Claire Nicholson Central 12 Infield River Valley

3 Payton Brownlee Central 12 Outfield Granville

4 Maddie Woods East 9 Infield West Holmes

5 AK Bauer East 12 Infield Dover

6 Avrey Steiner NE 11 Infield Lakeview

7 Alex Whitmore NE 11 Infield Archbishop Hoban

8 Kylie Coffelt NE 11 Pitcher West Branch

9 Erika Johnson NE 11 Outfield Akron Springfield

10 Sophia Pressler NW 11 Outfield Bellevue

11 Heidi Marshall NW 11 Infield Clyde

12 Calli Brown NW 12 Infield Vermilion

13 Olivia Johnson SE 12 Pitcher Sheridan

14 Jayla Campbell SE 10 Infield Unioto

15 Sydni Barnes SW 9 Pitcher Western Brown

16 Abbie Tuttle SW 11 Infield Springfield Shawnee

17 Baylee Petry SW 9 Pitcher Greenville

DIVISION III FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Abby Davis Central 11 Outfield North Union

2 Dani Hall Central 11 Infield Bishop Ready

3 Alyson Adams Central 12 Infield Cardington

4 Meg Otte East 11 Infield Sandy Valley

5 Allison Luneborg East 12 Infield Garaway

6 McKenzie Zigmont NE 12 Pitcher Champion

7 Molly McMerrell NE 12 Infield Tuslaw

8 Amber Cieplinski NE 10 Catcher Waterloo

9 Megan Turner NE 11 Infield Champion

10 Ashley Hitchcock NW 10 Pitcher Eastwood

11 Sydney Studer NW 11 Pitcher Colonel Crawford

12 Natalie Herder NW 12 Infield Patrick Henry

13 Faith Howard SE 12 Pitcher Wheelersburg

14 Alley Carmon SE 12 Infield Ironton

15 Rebecca Brown SE 12 Pitcher Westfall

16 Abby Ehrenborg SW 11 Catcher Triad

17 Jenna Robbins SW 11 Pitcher Northwestern

18 Nicole Rawlings SW 11 Pitcher Badin

DIVISION III SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Sydney Stefanick Central 12 Pitcher Johnstown

2 McKenzie Bump Central 9 Infield Mt. Gilead

3 Avery Clark Central 11 Infield North Union

4 Alexis Wheeler East 12 Infield Buckeye Trail

5 Makayla Loveless East 12 Infield Sandy Valley

6 Caragyn Yanek NE 12 Pitcher South Range

7 Molly Williams NE 12 Catcher Champion

8 Lindsay Ward NE 12 Infield Kirtland

9 Bryanna Rivas NE 10 Pitcher Oberlin

10 Alissa Ray NW 10 Infield Eastwood

11 Alexus Burkhart NW 12 Infield Colonel Crawford

12 Mercedes McNett NW 12 Catcher Otsego

13 Kalle Coleman SE 12 Infield Wheelersburg

14 Mary Pica SE 12 Infield Minford

15 Kasey Murphy SE 11 Pitcher Dawson Bryant

16 Ashley Brown SW 12 Pitcher Carlisle

17 Kami McEldowney SW 11 Infield Versailles

18 Camryn Olson SW 11 Pitcher Cincinnati Hills Christian Acad

DIVISION III HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Brooklyn Whitt Central 11 Catcher Cardington

2 Cristianna Boggs Central 11 Outfield Northmor

3 Isabelle Fisher Central 10 Pitcher West Jefferson

4 Mercedez McLeod East 12 Infield Martins Ferry

5 Hannah Smith East 12 Infield Buckeye Trail

6 Kiera Frascone NE 9 Outfield Tuslaw

7 Bailey Drapola NE 10 Infield Brookfield

8 Erika Bell NE 11 Catcher Manchester

9 Brooke Six NE 12 Infield Fairless

10 Gabby Kaple NW 10 Outfield Galion

11 Carly Post NW 12 Outfield Coldwater EVS

12 Savannah Harvey NW 12 Infield Elmwood

13 Jill Hairston SE 12 Pitcher Rock Hill

14 MaKayla White SE 11 Infield Portsmouth West

15 Jenna Meadows SE 12 Infield Gallia Academy

16 Arrington Walker SW 9 Catcher Roger Bacon

17 Kenedie Cox SW 11 Catcher West Liberty Salem

18 Kelsey Day SW 10 Pitcher West Liberty Salem

DIVISION IV FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Shanna Mickley Central 12 Pitcher Danville

2 Hannah Duff East 12 Infield Strasburg

3 Maggie Dominick East 12 Infield T.C.C

4 Sydney Long NE 11 Pitcher Hillsdale

5 Autumn Oehlstrom NE 10 Outfield Lisbon David Anderson

6 Haley Hawk NW 11 Pitcher Parkway

7 Teyah Sautter NW 11 Pitcher Columbus Grove

8 Abby Cantrell NW 12 Infield Gibsonburg

9 Sydney Bowen NW 12 Outfield Convoy Crestview

10 Aubrey Fleming NW 11 Pitcher Gibsonburg

11 Katie Osburn SE 11 Pitcher Belpre

12 Jensen Warnock SE 10 Outfield Portsmouth Clay

13 Kaitlin White SE 10 Pitcher Fairfield

14 Carly Wagers SW 11 Pitcher Williamsburg

15 Maria Herron SW 12 Catcher Russia

16 Justice Warner SW 12 Outfield Covington

DIVISION IV SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Savannah Richards Central 12 Catcher Granville Christian

2 Kaitlyn Weaver East 11 Infield Shadyside

3 Gina Fogle East 11 Infield Toronto

4 Mackenzie Graham NE 11 Outfield Mathews

5 Brenna Lorek NE 12 Pitcher Fairport Harding

6 Allie Teeple NW 12 Catcher Gibsonburg

7 Libby Henderson NW 11 Infield Gibsonburg

8 Becca Miller NW 11 Catcher Hilltop

9 Hailey Niederkohr NW 9 Outfield Carey

10 Emily Peters NW 11 Outfield New Riegel

11 Mikayla Newland SE 12 Pitcher Paint Valley

12 Sidney Cook SE 12 Infield Eastern Meigs

13 Taylor Webb SE 11 Outfield Symmes Valley

14 Kristin Davidson SW 11 Infield Riverside

15 Kristen Rapplod SW 11 Pitcher Newton

16 Faith Golden SW 10 Outfield Williamsburg

DIVISION IV HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE 2017

(Athlete/District/Grade/Position/High School)

1 Sidney Little Central 10 Infield Berne Union

2 Sammi Morris East 12 Infield Frontier

3 Gabby Capaldi East 12 Infield Steubenville Catholic

4 Isabella Sherban NE 11 Catcher St. Thomas Aquinas

5 Sierra Pierce NE 12 Pitcher Jackson-Milton

6 Grace Schroeder NW 12 Infield Columbus Grove

7 Allison Adelsperger NW 12 Infield Old Fort

8 Brianna Baker NW 12 Catcher Ayersville

9 Alex Depue NW 12 Infield Lucas

10 Emmalee Cooke NW 12 Catcher Western Reserve, Collins

11 Kara May NW 11 Infield Spencerville

12 Maggie Whitman SE 11 Pitcher Portsmouth Notre Dame

13 Paige VanMeter SE 11 Catcher Southern

14 Denise Young SE 10 Catcher Waterford

15 Maddy McKee SW 12 Infield Southeastern

16 Elysha Stapleton SW 12 Pitcher Mechanicsburg

17 Jenna Monk SW 10 Outfield Cincinnati Christian