Changes coming to local Catholic grade school structure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is making a change to the structure of its Catholic grade schools in the area.

The Lumen Christi School structure is being eliminated. Each individual parish will once again be responsible for the finances and operation of their parish school.

Parents will make tuition payments to the parish.

The Lumen Christi Schools include Holy Family, St. Charles, St Christine, St. Nicholas and the Early Childhood Learning Center.

The Early Childhood Learning Center will continue to oversee the preschool at its four sites.