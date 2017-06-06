Family of alleged sex crime victim frustrated with trial delay

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Family members of an alleged victim of a sex crime said they’re frustrated with the time that it’s taking to see justice.

“I wake up every morning with my daughter asking me questions, and, ‘Did you see that white van? Is he in jail?’ Very, very disgusting, and he needs to be locked away,” said the victim’s father.

The Girard man accused of the crime remains free on bond, with another hearing next week in Mercer County.

William Casey is charged with sexually assaulting the girl in late 2014 and early 2015, when she was 11 years old. He’s charged with aggravated indecent assault on a victim under the age of 13.

Even though he missed a hearing last month and has to be extradited from Ohio, his bond was actually reduced from $100,000 to $20,000. A dozen years ago, he was also convicted on similar charges and spent 12 months in prison.

“That’s the frustrating part, is how he’s able to manipulate the system, cross state lines, do these malicious acts on small children and he’s able to retain a small bond, pay for it, get back out on the street and just continue his actions,” said the victim’s uncle, David Jorge.

Family members said they will continue to follow the case.

“I’ve fought hard for almost two years,” said Natasha Jorge.

For now, Casey is due back in court on Monday for another hearing to determine whether this case will go to trial or if a plea deal can be reached.

He hid from WYTV’s cameras at the hearing Tuesday and didn’t comment.