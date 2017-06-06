Former addict speaks out against medical pot operation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As medical marijuana farmers continue to pitch their plans for growing operations in communities across the Youngstown area, one group that is against the idea held a meeting for concerned citizens Tuesday night.

Over 100 people packed into the community room at the Newport Library for NOW Youngstown‘s open meeting to hear a discussion on the dangers of having a growing operation in the city.

The group said it’s not against medical marijuana completely, but just fears it could lead to bigger problems.

Curties Byrd, a recovering addict, believes it will, based on his past experience.

“I would still be able to obtain that as an addict — even though I didn’t need it medically — and be able to trade it off for whatever I need. It’s something I believe is a smokescreen,” he said.

There will be 24 marijuana growing permits issued by the State of Ohio — 12 for bigger operations and 12 for smaller ones.