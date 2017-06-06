Man found guilty of killing woman, dumping body in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A verdict has been reached in a Youngstown murder case.

David Hackett is guilty of aggravated murder, rape and two kidnapping charges. A jury reached the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

Hackett was accused of killing Collena Carpenter in October of 2013.

Her body was found in a grass field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue. She had been stabbed 81 times.

Hackett represented himself in the case.

“The defendant argued that it was a botched investigation, but I haven’t seen this much evidence in a long time,” said Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

Monday in court, Carpenter’s family said even though she had drug problems, she did not deserve to be murdered.

Investigators said Carpenter had been living with Hackett and another woman at the time, and Hackett was her supplier. Authorities say Hackett killed Carpenter, possibly because she owed him money for drugs.

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother, Connie Carpenter, said she pleased with the verdict.

“He’s been so arrogant through all this,” she said. “He’s finally been proven that he’s not who he tries to represent himself to be.”

Hackett was on parole from a 1979 incident when he was arrested for Collena Carpenter’s murder.

Cantalamessa said he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

“The relief that we have is that he will never be able to harm another person ever again. It won’t bring her back, but at least it will protect other innocent people,” said Connie Carpenter.